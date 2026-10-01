Dolly Parton's extravagant generosity will be remembered at the 2027 Country Radio Seminar in March when she is recognized with the Artist Humanitarian Award.

Dolly Parton Will Be Honored at Country Radio Seminar

Throughout her career, Parton was known for her philanthropic effort, donating millions of dollars to causes and relief efforts that tugged on her heartstrings. And since the Artist Humanitarian Award is a way to recognize artists who give back, it's a no-brainer she should receive it posthumously.

The Country Radio Broadcasters, who put the CRS event together, selected Parton for the award and notified her before her passing on Aug. 25.

"The word 'humanitarian' is nearly synonymous with Dolly Parton," RJ Curtis, CRS executive director says in a statement. "Her decades of generosity and philanthropy speak for themselves, and CRB was honored when Dolly agreed to accept this recognition earlier this year."

"Though she won't be with us in person at CRS, her extraordinary spirit and enduring commitment to making the world a better place will continue to inspire us all."

Others who have received this recognition in the past include: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and more. The Artist Humanitarian Award was established in 1990.

Dolly Gave Away Millions to Charity

Parton was someone who consistently stepped in to help. She raised money for various disaster relief efforts, funded Boys & Girls Clubs, and launched her Imagination Library, which has put millions of books into the hands of children across the globe.

She gave away so much money that people speculate she could have been a self-made billionaire had she kept it for herself.

Dolly's Generosity: See Some of Dolly Parton's Biggest Donations

What Is Country Radio Seminar?

Country Radio Seminar is a yearly meeting of all aspects of the country music genre. Artists, broadcasters, record labels, promoters and more all come together to celebrate the format and brainstorm ways to better serve country music fans.

Next year's event will be held in Music City March 17-19.