Dolly Parton was easily one of the most generous people on the planet — the epitome of a river of goodness. And while she was very generous with her kind words, love and encouragement, she also gave away a lot of money.

Millions, in fact.

How Much Money Did Dolly Parton Give Away?

Putting a specific dollar amount on Parton's generosity would be impossible.

Sure, we can add up the donations that are public knowledge, but she also seemed to be the type who gave to others in private, never boasting about it on social media or waiting for the paparazzi to photograph it.

One of her biggest philanthropic efforts is her Imagination Library, which has been delivering free books to children in all 50 states and five different countries for more than 30 years.

There's no dollar amount attached to those gifts, but the website says the organization had given away more than 304 million books at the end of 2025.

Assuming the books cost a few dollars each, you can gather that's millions of dollars in pages of imagination gifted to kids across the globe.

Dolly Parton Was at the Front Line of Relief When Disaster Struck

Part of what made Parton so special was her ability to rise to the occasion when people needed her, especially in her hometown of Sevierville, Tenn. The country veteran was there when the Smoky Mountain fires ravaged the area and when Hurricane Helene left the community in ruins.

Parton's efforts also reached the medical field, as she poured money into women's healthcare and pediatric cancer research. She also stepped up during the pandemic, funding research to treat COVID-19.

The world could learn a thing or two about caring for others from Parton.

In fact, some people say she could have easily been a billionaire, but because she decided to give so much money away, her net worth remained in the hundreds of millions — which is not a bad place to be.

Below is a list of the nine times Dolly Parton was extremely generous during her time on Earth.