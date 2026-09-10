Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.

Is Dolly Parton's House For Sale?

It's unknown if her primary residence will go up for sale following her death in August.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton's 11 Siblings: Here's Everything We Know

However, Parton's former cottage in California went on the market in May, several months before her passing — and it's a one-of-a-kind piece of real estate not only for any Parton fan, but for anyone looking to own a unique property with multiple income opportunities.

What Are the Highlights of Dolly Parton's Home For Sale?

According to the official listing from Cris Lapp at Black Oak Group Homes and Mortgages, the main residence is a 1920 single-family home, located in the exclusive community of Solvang, Calif.

The property also features a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment upstairs in the rear building, and a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment downstairs.

There's a total of 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2,500 square feet, including a wig room in the upper part of the second unit.

The interior of the home is decorated in a simple, down-to-earth style that's commensurate with Parton's cozy cabin in California, but the external use of bright, airy colors, a white picket fence and a windmill in the yard give it a fairytale feel.

A stained-glass window above the door reading "Dolly" and accompanied by her signature butterfly completes the effect.

The listing touts the home's unusual pedigree, but it also appeals to investors, pointing out that an owner could live in the front property and use the other two as income sources.

How Much Is Dolly Parton's California Home Listed At?

The asking price on Parton's former home is $1,995,000, which breaks down to $798 per square foot and a monthly payment of $12,928.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Dolly Parton's former California cottage:

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin Dolly Parton sold her cozy cabin in California in 2024, and pictures show a charming retreat that's as down-home as she was. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

9 Times Dolly Parton Sang About Heaven and Her Faith Dolly Parton has an extensive catalog of music from her decades in the genre. And while there are several big hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," it's the songs about her faith that she might have loved the most.

Parton was open about her love for Jesus, and she often sang about it, weaving in beautiful imagery of what Heaven would be like one day.

She kept her faith on her sleeve until the day she passed, finally getting to where she was going. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose

Dolly Knows Best: Dolly Parton's 14 Best Quotes Dolly Parton's funny quips and words of wisdom are so memorable they've earned their own name: Dollyisms! Here are 14 of her best quotes through the years. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak