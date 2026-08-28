As the 1970s began, so did the rise of Dolly Parton as a solo artist.

By the middle of the decade, she'd caught the interest of stars in and out of country music, and by the end of the decade, all of the "it" celebrities were sure to be there for her concert afterparties.

Who Were Some of Dolly Parton's Famous Friends?

For example, find Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones in this gallery of 12 rarely seen pictures of Dolly Parton from the 1970s.

He's one of several true icons we found Parton teaming up with, but the pictures aren't the kind of staged shots you'll see at awards shows today. Most are candid moments between two new friends, caught in conversation.

Parton was truly a country music icon who has performed with anyone she wanted to in her career.

READ MORE: Here's the Real Rason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated

If this gallery makes one thing clear, it's that the same sincerity and personal attention she always gave to fans was a part of her personality 50 years ago, when she was just beginning a legendary career in country music and acting.

12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton In the '70s Dolly Parton was a really, really big star in the 1970s, so when she showed up to party, famous people gathered around her. The country music icon was a must-see act on both coasts, and photos not included in this illustrious gallery feature her dancing at Studio 54 and performing across the world.

These 12 rarely seen photos of Dolly Parton from the 1970s give you a look at what her life — and celebrity life in general — was like 40 to 50 years ago. There are a few country stars included in these pics, but mostly this list is filled with unexpected moments with other stars you'll recognize.

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes