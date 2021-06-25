12 Rarely Seen Photos of Dolly Parton From the 1970s

As the 1970s began, so too did the rise of Dolly Parton as a solo artist. By the middle of the decade, she'd caught the interest of stars in and out of country music, and by the end of the decade, all of the "it" celebrities were sure to be there for her concert afterparties.

For example, find Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones in this gallery of 12 rarely seen pictures of Dolly Parton from the 1970s. He's one of several true icons we found Parton teaming up with, but the pictures aren't the kind of staged shots you'll see at awards shows today. Most are candid moments between two new friends, caught in conversation.

At 75 years old, Parton is truly a country music icon who has performed with anyone she's wanted to in her career. If this gallery makes one thing clear, it's that the same sincerity and personal attention she gives to fans today was a part of her personality 50 years ago, when she was just beginning a legendary career in country music and acting.