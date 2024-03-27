Beyonce has shared the song titles for her upcoming country album, Cowboy Carter, and she's teasing a collaboration and a cover with two of country music's all-time greats.

Among the 27 titles the pop megastar dropped in a post to Instagram on Wednesday (March 27), she's hinting at a collaboration with Willie Nelson, as well as a cover of one of Dolly Parton's biggest hits.

Beyonce dropped two initial songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," when she first announced plans for the album during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. She sent "Texas Hold 'Em" to country radio as an official single from the album.

Her new social media post is deliberately vague, but appears to confirm rumors that she recorded a cover of Parton's "Jolene" for the new album.

Nelson also seems to have collaborated with Beyonce on a new song titled "Smoke House."

Other titles include "The Linda Martell Show," which is a nod to country music's earliest Black female pioneer, as well as "Bodyguard," "Daughter," "American Requiem," "Alligator Tears," "Flamenco," "Desert Eagle" and more:

Beyonce doubled the letter ii in some of the song titles as an apparent nod to the fact that the album is the second installment of a planned trilogy.

Parton previously told Knox News that she thought Beyonce had recorded "Jolene," though she professed that she was not sure.

"Well I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that," she said.

Parton also turned to social media to congratulate Beyonce on the success of "Texas Hold 'Em":

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter is set for release on Friday (March 29).