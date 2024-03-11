Dolly Parton Thinks Beyoncé Is Planning a ‘Jolene’ Cover

Aside from the two songs she's already released off the project, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," Beyoncé has been pretty tight-lipped about what fans can expect when she drops her country album, Act II, at the end of this month.

But Dolly Parton just might be offering up a hint or two.

In a recent interview with Knox News, Parton says she believes Beyoncé has recorded or intends to record a cover of "Jolene," the country megahit that Parton first released back in 1973.

"Well I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that," the country legend goes on to say, being careful to stress that she's not completely certain yet whether a Beyoncé version of "Jolene" will ever really come to pass.

Still, Parton says she "hopes" it will.

"I love her!" the singer adds. "She's a beautiful girl and a great singer."

A cover of "Jolene" wouldn't be a big stretch for Beyoncé, who is a longtime Dolly Parton fan. Parton tells Knox News that she and Beyoncé have been in touch occasionally over the years, and that she has long hoped for Beyoncé to put her own spin on "Jolene."

"We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

Last month, Parton shared a statement on Instagram that offered her support for Beyoncé's country pursuits. "I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," she wrote, going on to congratulate the singer on notching the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country chart with "Texas Hold 'Em."

"Can't wait to hear the full album!" Parton added.

What Do We Know About Beyoncé's Country Album Project?

Beyoncé released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" with a Super Bowl commercial, announcing her full country album in the immediate aftermath.

She sent "Texas Hold 'Em" as a single to country radio.

Beyoncé's full album, Act II, is set for release on March 29.

