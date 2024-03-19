Shigeichi Negishi, the creator of the original karaoke machine called "The Sparko Box," died in January. In his honor, we take a look at the 26 best country karaoke songs of all time.

And, we ranked them!

Karaoke has become a worldwide phenomenon since its invention in 1967. It started out in homes and quickly moved to bars and drinking establishments all across the world.

In America, karaoke has long been night out entertainment for people who want to add a little flavor to a drab night of drinking at a local watering hole. Country music has been an integral part of the success of karaoke in the States — who wouldn't want to sing along to Toby Keith's "Red Solo Cup"?

There are several country songs that have transcended the genre and have become full-on pop-culture events — "Friends in Low Places," everyone? These songs will continue to be the driving force at fun-filled karaoke nights.

In celebration of the life and legacy of Mr. Negishi, check out the best picks of country karaoke songs.

26 Perfect Country Karaoke Songs, Ranked Karaoke was invented by Shigeichi Negishi in 1967. "The Sparko Box" was invented for the purpose of playing songs in the background with a hot microphone to be able to add in your own vocals. Today, the art of karaoke is still a worldwide phenomenon — but it's particularly popular in the country world.