When country stars are laid to rest, their gravesites become powerful memorials to their music.

These special spots are also destinations for many fans wishing to pay their respects.

But if you're not able to travel in person to see your favorite country singers' final resting places, keep reading for a look at these hallowed musical graves and the inscriptions written on their tombstones.

The first stop on any country fan's graveyard tour is Nashville's Woodlawn Cemetery, which is the burial site for legends such as George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Paycheck, Porter Wagoner and more.

Jones' grave site is perhaps the most recognizable of any country star's, with its legendary arches inscribed with the lyric, "He stopped loving her today."

Country stars aren't the only famous people buried at Woodlawn: Other notable residents include Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Joseph Pulitzer, Herman Melville and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, to name a few.

Another of country music's most unique tombstones is Kenny Rogers' memorial monument, which you'll find at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Ga.

Rogers is laid to rest underneath a large raised circle, the inside of which bears the inscription, "Will the circle be unbroken."

Not every country legend is laid to rest under a special, ornate monument. Some are more modest, like Waylon Jennings, who is buried beneath a small stone decorated with his photo.

In fact, some of these singers don't even have their stage names written on their tombstones.

If you're looking for the grave of Conway Twitty or Minnie Pearl and you don't know their real names, you might stroll right by without ever knowing who's buried there.

Keep scrolling for a look at the final resting spots of some of the most revered voices in country music. Each grave has its own unique features, and several of them have a special message important to the deceased, or even lyrics from their songs.