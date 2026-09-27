Kacey Musgraves honored Dolly Parton at the 2026 MTV VMAs with a performance that felt especially personal.

The country star appeared during Sunday's show to perform Parton's “I Will Always Love You,” beginning with a video of Dolly herself singing the song before Musgraves joined in on the final lines.

Musgraves then took over for a stripped-down piano-and-vocal performance, giving the country legend's song a heartfelt tribute.

Kacey Honors Dolly

Musgraves wore a glittering gown for the performance, which was pre-taped because she was performing at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena that night as part of her Middle of Nowhere tour.

Read More: Reba McEntire’s ‘Appalachian Memories’ Tribute Captures What Dolly Parton Meant to Country Music [Watch]

It was Musgraves' first appearance at the VMAs in five years. She's also nominated in the country category this year for “Dry Spell.”

Kacey Has Been Honoring Dolly on Tour

Parton was a major influence on Musgraves, who once described her as “a supernova of a person.”

Since Dolly's death on Aug. 25, Musgraves has repeatedly honored her during her tour, performing “9 to 5” in New York and “Here You Come Again” in Boston.

Read More: How Dolly Parton's Legacy Lives On After Her Death

At Madison Square Garden, Musgraves opened up about what Dolly's loss meant to her.

“The world definitely lost a light, and it’s hard for me to talk about,” she told the crowd, per Rolling Stone. “And I know how much Dolly meant to everybody also in this room. I think why it feels so dark is it’s already hard to navigate these times right now, and then we lose a matriarch.”

Listen to Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You':