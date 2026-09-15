Reba McEntire and Sally Field came together at the 2026 Primetime Emmys to honor their friend Dolly Parton, just weeks after the country music icon's death.

Field, who starred alongside Parton in the 1989 film Steel Magnolias, helped introduce the tribute before McEntire took the stage to perform one of Parton's songs.

It was a touching moment for two women who knew Dolly in different ways — Field as a longtime friend and co-star, and McEntire as a fellow country music superstar.

Sally Field Remembers Her Friend

Field reflected on working with Parton on Steel Magnolias, which also starred Julia Roberts, Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s First Posthumous Release Takes Her Back to Her Mountain Roots [Listen]

“Over the years, I never stopped loving her,” Field said, remembering Parton's “blistering sense of humor” and admitting that she didn't fully understand at the time what a “giant” she was.

God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on earth who will love you forever.

A video of Parton introducing her song “Appalachian Memories” then played, setting the stage for McEntire's performance.

Reba McEntire Sings a Dolly Classic

McEntire took the stage in a sparkling white dress and performed “Appalachian Memories” with a live symphony behind her.

The song was an especially fitting choice for honoring Parton, whose Appalachian roots remained central to her identity and music throughout her career.

Read More: Lauren Alaina Fights Back Tears Singing Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ at the Opry [Watch]

Parton's connection to the Emmys was personal, too. She won a Primetime Emmy for her performance in the 2021 Netflix movie Christmas on the Square and received four additional nominations over the years.

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Parton died at 80 on Aug. 25 following a private battle with cancer. At the Emmys, Field and McEntire offered a heartfelt reminder of the extraordinary woman behind the country music icon — and the people who knew and loved her along the way.