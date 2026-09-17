Dolly Parton’s Massive Net Worth Is Absolutely Stunning Even After Giving Away Millions
Dolly Parton was one of country music's shrewdest business minds, and her career encompassed far more than just music. The beloved entertainer had her hands in all sorts of business ventures, and she left behind a staggering fortune when she died in August of 2026.
What Was Dolly Parton's Net Worth?
According to Forbes, Parton was worth a massive $450 million at the time of her death.
That money derived from multiple sources, including her music career, her acting roles, merchandising, food, books, beauty products and much more.
- Forbes estimates Paton's music catalog of more than 3,000 songs was worth $120 million all by itself.
- Parton's website says she sold more than 100 million units.
- An estimated half of her wealth came from her stake in her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
Was Dolly Parton a Billionaire?
Not according to reports. Her net worth was just below half a billion dollars at the time when Forbes reported on it in 2025.
However, some reports suggest that Parton could have been a billionaire if she had not given away and donated so much money over the years.
READ MORE: Here Are Dolly Parton's Biggest Acts of Kindness
What Causes Did Dolly Parton Donate the Most Money To?
Parton's legendary generosity included:
- A million dollars for a new facility at the hospital in her hometown in Sevierville, Tenn., in 2007.
- A million dollars to support the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains in 2024.
- A million dollars to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in 2017.
- $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to fund research on treatments and cures for COVID-19 in 2020.
- In 2022, she gave another $1 million to fund research on pediatric infectious diseases — specifically those that affect children battling cancer.
- $2 million to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee in 2024.
- $4.5 million to the Nashville Public Library Foundation in 2024.
- $12 million to support her home community and help rebuild after the Smoky Mountain wildfires in 2016.
What Will Happen to Dolly Parton's Money After Her Death?
Parton was well prepared in terms of estate planning.
The beloved entertainer left careful instructions as to what was to be done with her estate after she passed away on Aug. 25, 2026, at the age of 80.
Those plans have not been revealed in public.
Her husband preceded her in death, and they had no children.
Parton sold quite a few of her properties in the years before her death, and she put her main house into a trust just months before she died.
She also left detailed instructions for how she wanted Dollywood to continue on after her death, as well as her other upcoming projects, which included a musical and a coffee line.
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