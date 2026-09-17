Dolly Parton was one of country music's shrewdest business minds, and her career encompassed far more than just music. The beloved entertainer had her hands in all sorts of business ventures, and she left behind a staggering fortune when she died in August of 2026.

What Was Dolly Parton's Net Worth?

According to Forbes, Parton was worth a massive $450 million at the time of her death.

That money derived from multiple sources, including her music career, her acting roles, merchandising, food, books, beauty products and much more.

Forbes estimates Paton's music catalog of more than 3,000 songs was worth $120 million all by itself.

Parton's website says she sold more than 100 million units.

An estimated half of her wealth came from her stake in her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

Was Dolly Parton a Billionaire?

Not according to reports. Her net worth was just below half a billion dollars at the time when Forbes reported on it in 2025.

However, some reports suggest that Parton could have been a billionaire if she had not given away and donated so much money over the years.

READ MORE: Here Are Dolly Parton's Biggest Acts of Kindness

What Causes Did Dolly Parton Donate the Most Money To?

Parton's legendary generosity included:

What Will Happen to Dolly Parton's Money After Her Death?

Parton was well prepared in terms of estate planning.

The beloved entertainer left careful instructions as to what was to be done with her estate after she passed away on Aug. 25, 2026, at the age of 80.

Those plans have not been revealed in public.

Her husband preceded her in death, and they had no children.

Parton sold quite a few of her properties in the years before her death, and she put her main house into a trust just months before she died.

She also left detailed instructions for how she wanted Dollywood to continue on after her death, as well as her other upcoming projects, which included a musical and a coffee line.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Charming California Cabin Dolly Parton sold her cozy cabin in California in 2024, and pictures show a charming retreat that's as down-home as she was. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

9 Times Dolly Parton Sang About Heaven and Her Faith Dolly Parton has an extensive catalog of music from her decades in the genre. And while there are several big hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5," it's the songs about her faith that she might have loved the most.

Parton was open about her love for Jesus, and she often sang about it, weaving in beautiful imagery of what Heaven would be like one day.

She kept her faith on her sleeve until the day she passed, finally getting to where she was going. Gallery Credit: Jess Rose

Dolly Knows Best: Dolly Parton's 14 Best Quotes Dolly Parton's funny quips and words of wisdom are so memorable they've earned their own name: Dollyisms! Here are 14 of her best quotes through the years. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak