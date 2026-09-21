Dolly Parton had a lot of wisdom to pass down to Miley Cyrus, but one of her most memorable lessons came after she watched Miley perform through tears.

Miley opened up about her godmother and their close relationship during a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on the release day of her new album, Bass Persuades. The conversation came as Miley continues to process the loss of someone who had been part of her life since she was a little girl.

One story in particular showed the kind of advice Dolly would give Miley — even when it meant telling her to hold back her emotions onstage.

Dolly Had Some Advice for Miley

Miley has never been shy about letting her emotions show during performances, and Dolly noticed.

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After watching Miley perform “End of the World” on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Dolly called her to ask why she was crying.

“In my performances, I always cry; I can’t help it,” Miley recalled. “‘End Of The World,’ I start crying, and she watched me on Letterman, and she was like, ‘What are you crying about?’”

Miley explained that the song made her think about the world ending and never seeing her mother again.

Dolly's response was classic Dolly: “She was like, ‘Music is escapism. Let them cry. Get through it.’”



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Miley admitted she pushed back a little, adding, “I was like, ‘I know, but this is who I am.’ And she loved me for it.”

The exchange says a lot about their relationship. Dolly could advise Miley on how to connect with an audience while still accepting that the emotion she brings to her performances is part of who she is.

Miley's Last Conversation With Dolly

Miley also revealed that her final conversation with Dolly was about Bass Persuades, the new album she released Friday (Sept. 18).

I’m just trying to keep myself together, but the time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, it was actually me telling her about this record.

That final conversation was especially meaningful to Miley because, despite their differences, music was one of the things that connected them.

“Because even though we are so different, that’s what made us so perfect for each other,” she said.

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For Miley, Dolly wasn't just her godmother or a country music legend she could call for advice. She was someone who understood the person behind the performer, and loved her enough to tell her when to let the audience have the tears.