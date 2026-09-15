I was going through a 2024 interview that I had with Dolly Parton on Taste of Country Nights and found something that she said about Taylor Swift that I thought Parton and Swift fans would love to see.

Remember When: Dolly Parton Said Taylor Swift Was Music's Best Live Performer

Dolly Parton knew exactly who she would pick if she had to name the artist who was raising the bar for live shows.

Taylor Swift.

I asked Parton about some of today's biggest stars and who she thought was really standing out onstage. Her answer came almost immediately.

"Well good Lord, who could be better than Taylor Swift?" Parton told me. "She’s killing it. I’ve never seen anything like it. Yay Taylor, you go!"

Coming from Parton, that's about as big of an endorsement as you can get.

Dolly Parton Was Impressed by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was already one of the biggest stars in the world when I had this conversation with Parton. Her touring success was on another level.

Parton admitted that she didn't always have time to keep up with everything younger artists are doing because he's constantly working, and her own career has always kept her moving.

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"I honestly have to say, I work so hard that I don’t even get to follow some of the young people, but I always just wish ’em the best," she said.

She also understood exactly what it feels like to be a young artist trying to make it.

"I remember what it was like when I was starting out, being hopeful that I could make my dreams come true," she added.

Dolly Parton Had One Big Piece of Advice for Artists

Parton wasn't just talking about Swift when she praised the importance of touring. She believes getting in front of fans is a huge part of building a career.

"Touring, you know, it’s the way you make your money and it’s the way you make your fame. You can make records all day, but you need to get out and let the people hear it."

That's a pretty good lesson from someone who spent decades proving it.

Dolly Parton Loved Being On Stage

Parton told me, “There’s an energy about the fans and being live on stage like that, it’s like a drug, it’s like an addiction."

Read More: Author Says She’s Got a 15-Song Dolly Parton Album That Nobody Has Heard Yet [Watch]

"You get addicted to those fans and that feeling and that love. It’s like a shot of adrenaline or something."

Dolly Parton: 80 Years and 80 Unforgettable Moments Dolly Parton 's best songs, top films, funniest quotes and most admirable charitable works make this list of 80 unforgettable moments.

The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes