Dolly Parton will be remembered in a big way at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

NASCAR teams and drivers will honor the late country music legend with pink butterfly decals during the upcoming night race at Bristol, with the decals approved by the Dollywood Foundation.

The butterflies are just part of a larger tribute planned throughout the upcoming race weekend.

Huge Tribute Planned For Dolly Parton at Bristol Motor Speedway

A 15-foot-wide by 7-foot-tall banner honoring Parton will be displayed in the fan zone, while her music will be played throughout Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol Motor Speedway

Parton was born in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. which is only about 100 miles southwest of Bristol, making the tribute especially fitting for one of the state's most beloved entertainers.

Read More: Dolly Parton Obituary: Country’s Biggest Icon Dies at 80

"Dolly Parton was an extraordinary Tennessean," Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said following her death.

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The pink butterfly has long been closely associated with Dolly, and fans will see it represented across the NASCAR field during the race.

The Bristol Weekend Will Feature Some Major Names Outside of NASCAR

Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt will serve as grand marshal, while Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden will be the honorary pace car driver. WWE legend Ric Flair is also scheduled to make a special appearance, "Wooooooo!"

There will also be a memorial honoring Kyle Busch as part of the weekend.

For NASCAR fans and Parton fans, it should be a pretty special way to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Tennessee and America's biggest stars.

PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!

Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker