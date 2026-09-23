Family first is one of the core values in country music, but that doesn't mean that country stars' family relationships are all sweetness and light.

Several country stars have been involved in family feuds that turned so nasty that they ended up in lawsuits.

Which Country Stars Have Been Involved in Family Lawsuits?

A number of country stars have been subject to lawsuits involving family members.

READ MORE: The Most Shocking Lawsuits in Country Music

Not surprisingly, business and financial disputes are usually at the root of most family lawsuits in country music.

One well-known country singer sued a parent to try to get out of what they felt was an unfair contract, while other country music family lawsuits have centered around paternity and other personal issues.

Several country stars have been dragged into lawsuits posthumously, as various family members have pressed legal claims against their estates.

Another country star became embroiled in a series of legal disputes with their former in-laws that made headlines, while others have sued to attempt to collect money they say is owed from a famous relative's estate.

Read on to discover which country stars have been caught up in lawsuits with family members over the years: