Country legends and newcomers make up this playlist of the best country Christmas songs of all time.

Which Country Stars Have Recorded the Best Christmas Songs?

Find nearly three hours of Christmas music ready for continuously holiday playback, including hits by George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood and more.

This Christmas playlist was built over eight years after receiving tremendous amounts of feedback on which songs and artists are a must for Dec. 25.

You like the standards, so there's Gene Autry singing "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" and Vince Vance and the Valiants singing "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

You also asked for contemporary Christmas songs (see playlist additions by Kacey Musgraves, Brett Eldredge and more) and a few surprise deep cuts.

Party songs for Christmas Eve and songs that celebrate Jesus come quickly. Blake Shelton, Anne Murray, Rascal Flatts and Tim McGraw are a few more artists that make this playlist special.

Find a list of 50 great Christmas songs below, ranked from 50 to No. 1 in an attempt to decide the best country Christmas song of all time.

There are really very few wrong answers on this list — only favorites and more favorites were considered for our ranking.

