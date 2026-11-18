Danielle Parton, who is the niece and newly-appointed brand ambassador of the late Dolly Parton, walked the 2026 CMA Awards red carpet in a dress that was fitting in more ways than one.

Read More: Who is Danielle Parton, Dolly Parton's Niece + Brand Ambassador?

Danielle wore a white dress with a deep-cut neck and embellished with fringe and gold details. She completed the outfit with a pair of metallic gold boots.

The outfit was a tribute to the country legend. It's an extremely Dolly-esque aesthetic, and for good reason: The outfit was designed for Parton herself, for an occasion she never lived to see.

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Danielle Parton Walks the 2026 CMA Awards Red Carpet In a Dress Made For Dolly

Before the show, Danielle told Taste of Country the story behind the special dress.

Read More: Danielle Parton Will Wear a Dress Made For Her Late Aunt Dolly at the 2026 CMAs

"It was actually made for Dolly for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning,' and the song was just nominated for a Grammy. She has tried it on," Danielle explained. "She obviously didn't get to wear it for the purpose it was designed for, so I'm gonna get to wear it to honor her. Isn't that precious?"

The Grammy-nominated version of Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" is a new version of the song released in 2026. It features Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson and Queen Latifah.

The song is nominated in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2027 Grammy Awards. It's one of three posthumous Grammy nods Parton earned; another, in the same category, is a Zac Brown Band duet. Parton is also nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for her 2025 book Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

Dolly Parton died in August, and the CMA Awards are planning a tribute to her. Her presence promises to be keenly felt during tonight's show — and thanks to Danielle Parton's crafted-for-Dolly outfit, on the red carpet, too.