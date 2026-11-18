2026 CMA Awards Winners – See the Full List!
The winners in the 2026 CMA Awards have begun to be announced, and the names include the biggest artists in country music, along with a few surprises.
The show starts at 8PM ET and will be airing live on ABC, but a few winners have already been announced.
Ella Langley was among the early winners that Lara Spencer announced during Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (Nov. 18). Langley took home Music Video of the Year for her "Choosin' Texas" video, which she directed alongside Caylee Robillard and Wales Toney.
Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw also took home Musical Event of the Year for their collaboration on "McArthur," which Jay Joyce produced.
Langley is nominated in several CMA categories in 2026, including Single of the Year for two different songs: "Choosin' Texas" and "Be Her."
- The 2026 CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
- The annual awards show airs from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
- Lainey Wilson serves to host this 60th annual CMA Awards.
READ MORE: 2026 CMA Awards Snubs and Surprises
See a full list of the winners in the 2026 CMA Awards below. We will be updating in real time.
*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.
2026 CMA Awards Winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Ella Langley
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
New Artist of the Year
Avery Anna
Carter Faith
Emily Ann Roberts
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Zach Top, Ain't In It for My Health
Ella Langley, Dandelion
Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere
Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum
Luke Combs, The Way I Am
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))
Ella Langley, "Be Her"
Megan Moroney, "Beautiful Things"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"
Stephen Wilson Jr., "Gary"
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Ella Langley, "Be Her"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Taylor Swift, "I Knew It, I Knew You"
Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Cody Johnson, "The Fall"
Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, "A Song To Sing"
Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, "Horses and Divorces"
Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen, "I Can't Love You Anymore"
Carly Pearce and Riley Green, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay"
Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw, "McArthur" — THE WINNER!
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas" — THE WINNER!
Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"
Stephen Wilson Jr., "Gary"
Cody Johnson, "The Fall"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Charlie Worsham
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