The winners in the 2026 CMA Awards have begun to be announced, and the names include the biggest artists in country music, along with a few surprises.

The show starts at 8PM ET and will be airing live on ABC, but a few winners have already been announced.

Ella Langley was among the early winners that Lara Spencer announced during Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (Nov. 18). Langley took home Music Video of the Year for her "Choosin' Texas" video, which she directed alongside Caylee Robillard and Wales Toney.

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Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw also took home Musical Event of the Year for their collaboration on "McArthur," which Jay Joyce produced.

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Langley is nominated in several CMA categories in 2026, including Single of the Year for two different songs: "Choosin' Texas" and "Be Her."

The 2026 CMA Awards take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The annual awards show airs from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Lainey Wilson serves to host this 60th annual CMA Awards.

READ MORE: 2026 CMA Awards Snubs and Surprises

See a full list of the winners in the 2026 CMA Awards below. We will be updating in real time.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.

2026 CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Zach Top, Ain't In It for My Health

Ella Langley, Dandelion

Kacey Musgraves, Middle of Nowhere

Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum

Luke Combs, The Way I Am

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriter(s))

Ella Langley, "Be Her"

Megan Moroney, "Beautiful Things"

Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"

Stephen Wilson Jr., "Gary"

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Ella Langley, "Be Her"

Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

Taylor Swift, "I Knew It, I Knew You"

Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"

Cody Johnson, "The Fall"

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artists and Producer(s))

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, "A Song To Sing"

Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, "Horses and Divorces"

Ella Langley and Morgan Wallen, "I Can't Love You Anymore"

Carly Pearce and Riley Green, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay"

Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw, "McArthur" — THE WINNER!

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas" — THE WINNER!

Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"

Stephen Wilson Jr., "Gary"

Cody Johnson, "The Fall"

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"

Musician of the Year

Tom Bukovac

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Charlie Worsham

Top 13 Country Songs of 2026, Ranked Spoiler alert: you're going to find : you're going to find Ella Langley on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2026. In fact, you may spot her more than once.

That shouldn't surprise anyone as no one in country has been as successful in all the ways this year, but she's not the only woman representing. Count six females, including a singer with an edge for newbie of 2026.

We'll update as new songs are released in 2026 and the final list will drop in December. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes