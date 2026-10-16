Walker Hayes is headed to your screen in November in a new Netflix film titled Guarding Stars. The country singer appears in the romantic comedy starring Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki.

What Is Guarding Stars About?

Based on the book The Bodyguard by Katherine Center, Guarding Stars follows an elite bodyguard named Hannah Brooks (Meester). She may look sweet and unassuming, but she knows her stuff and she's tough as nails.

Hannah is tasked with guarding one of the biggest Hollywood film stars, Jack Stapleton (Padalecki), from an overzealous stalker. She's forced to follow him to his hometown in Montana, where he is spending the holidays on his family's ranch.

In order to shield his family from the reality of his safety concerns, Jack and Hannah pretend to be a couple. Underneath the Christmas lights, the lines between work and romance begin to get crossed, blossoming into true love.

The Cast of Netlfix's Guarding Stars Features Walker Hayes

In addition to Meester and Padaleki, several other notable faces will pop up in the film. Andie MacDowell, Siobhan Williams, Noah LaLonde, Toby Sandeman and more are among the film's cast members.

Hayes has also landed a role in the festive rom-com. While his character's name is not known at the moment, one of the promotional photos shows him in a law enforcement uniform.

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We also see him in the trailer. In addition to taking on a character role, we catch a glimpse of him on a microphone, and he is expected to sing his holiday hit "Fancy Like Christmas" in one of the scenes.

Fans of the book will notice that the film has put a holiday twist on the storyline. Despite the change, Center was a part of the film's production and signed off on the move.

Guarding Stars will be available to stream beginning Nov. 18.