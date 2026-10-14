Landman's Season 3 cast includes a half dozen actors and actresses who match the characters they play in significant ways. There are also a half dozen stars who couldn't be more different.

Filming for Season 3 of Landman is underway. A release date for the Paramount+ show is TBA.

Season 2 ended with Tommy, TL and Cooper Norris forming their own oil company.

Actor Michael Kelly (House of Cards, Lioness) is the most significant addition to the Season 3 cast.

READ MORE: Landman Season 3, Everything We Know

Pictures spotlight some key similarities and differences.

For example, Kayla Wallace dresses nothing like the hard-edged lawyer she plays. Paulina Chavez looks far more comfortable in glam than her intentionally reserved character Ariana.

Find 16 cast and character comparisons below, including all four members of the Norris family, their allies and enemies. As you scroll, you'll find similarities are hard to come by because we've ranked this list from most to least similar.

Landman Season 3 Cast, Confirmed:

Here is a list of key characters confirmed to be returning for Season 3 of Landman.

The only notable exception is actor Guy Burnet, who played the handsome Charlie Newsome (Rebecca's boyfriend) during Season 2.

Ali Larter as Angela Norris

Andy Garcia as Gallino (Dan Morrell)

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris

Bobbi Salvör Menuez as Paigyn Meester

Colm Feore as Nate

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Francesca Xuereb as Cheyenne (Penny)

James Jordan as Dale Bradley

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

Michael Kelly as William Crockett

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris

Mustafa Speaks as Theodore ���Boss” Ramone

Paulina Chavez as Ariana Medina

Sam Elliott as TL Norris

Actors with smaller roles (i.e. Bella Morrell, Manuel, the men and women at the senior living home etc. ...) are unknown.

This show does have a way of disposing of characters without fanfare. Fans may recall Ainsley's boyfriend Ryder (Mitchell Slaggert) simply not returning for Season 2 after they were hot and heavy to end Season 1.

As in previous years, Landman is primarily filmed in Fort Worth, Texas.

Landman Season 3 Cast: Real Life Pictures Reveal Who’s Least Like Their Character Which Landman cast members are most and least like their characters? We've ranked 16 of them. Warning: Some of these pictures and descriptions may cause you to look at the show differently. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes