Paramount has already renewed Landman for Season 3, and fans are clamoring for any information they can get about the new episodes.

Will There Be a Landman Season 3?

Yes.

Paramount announced on Dec. 5, 2025, that it had renewed Landman for a third season.

The news came after Landman delivered record numbers on its Season 2 premiere, which aired Nov. 16.

The show delivered a major win for Paramount right out of the gate in Season 2, prompting a renewal soon after the season premiered.

Landman was a Top 3 show among all original content the week of Nov. 17.

It was a Top 2 show the following week.

Landman drew 9.2 million streaming views for its premiere episode in the first two days of streaming.

The Season 2 premiere outperformed the Season 1 premiere by 262 percent.

It was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+.

What Will Happen on Season 3 of Landman?

Paramount has provided no plot points for Season 3 of Landman.

Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving Landman for Season 3?

Not according to him.

Billy Bob Thornton has said that he initially signed on for four or five seasons, so he will return in his role as Tommy Norris.

The Oscar winner specifically refuted rumors that he's leaving the show in an interview with USA Today, calling the rumors "AI-generated crap."

"There's an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there's one that I'm leaving the show," Thornton states. "They have nothing to do with reality."

Who Else Will Star in Landman Season 3?

Other cast members who are likely to return include Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland and Michelle Randolph, as well as James Jordan, Kayla Wallace, Paulina Chavez and Mark Collie.

Colm Feore played the recurring character of attorney Nathan in Season 1. His character was a series regular in Season 2 of Landman, and he seems likely to return for Season 3.

Andy Garcia made a brief appearance in Landman Season 1 as cartel boss Gallino. He was also a series regular in Season 2, and it seems likely he'll play an even larger role in Season 3.

Sam Elliott will probably also return for Season 3 of Landman in the role of TL, the father of Thornton's character, Tommy Norris.

When Does Landman Season 3 Premiere?

Paramount has not given a timeline for Landman Season 3.

Forbes speculates that Season 3 will bow in November of 2026, following the pattern of the first two seasons.

