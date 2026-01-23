Two scenes from the just-released, official trailer for Yellowstone spin-off series Marshals explain what happened to Monica Dutton. A third scene undermines everything we thought we knew.

Luke Grimes is the star of Marshals on CBS. He previously played Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone.

Kelsey Asbille played his wife Monica through all five seasons of the show. She's yet to be attached to this new show.

Marshals (previously called Y: Marshals) debuts on March 1.

The rest of the 2-minute-plus-long trailer focuses on Kayce Dutton's new job with the U.S. Marshals. We meet the cast and watch them chase bad guys through tough terrain and impossible circumstances.

It all feels like a pretty standard CBS procedural, albeit one set in rural Montana and not New York City or L.A.

What Happened To Monica Dutton on Marshals?

Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton has been absent from any and all promotion of this show which — five weeks out — seems to be confirmation that she's not a part of it. For a Yellowstone fan, this is confusing if not frustrating. She ended the OG Taylor Sheridan show in good health and the marriage was strong.

The first 25 seconds of the trailer provide answers but the last 25 seconds ask new questions. Watch, and then we'll discuss.

After a small explosion, we see Kayce startled awake inside the cabin set aside for him after the Yellowstone Ranch was demolished. He's alone in bed however.

Eight seconds later a nurse is seen pulling the sheet over the head of a body lying in that same bed. Squint and you'll see medicine bottles on the window-side table. So there you have it. Monica Dutton was either A) very ill and died in her sleep or B) secretly battling addiction.

But wait!

At the 1:50 mark, we see Kayce looking over a rock-strewn field when a shrouded figure glides up alongside him. That gentle swagger and his easy comfort with whomever he sees suggests it's his wife. Of course this happens as we hear him say, "Well, the Yellowstone is gone. Same for most of my family."

This TV show is definitely playing with the minds of longtime Yellowstone fans, which is the kind of mean we love. For what it's worth, the rest of the trailer does feature Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and previous releases have confirmed Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) is in for Season 1 of Marshals.

So, it's just Monica we're wondering about. The show's logline tilts us back to believing Monica is dead:

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates — Pete Calvin, Belle Skinner, Andrea Cruz and Miles Kittle – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate and his confidantes Mo and Thomas Rainwater from the Broken Rock reservation.”

A shot of Kayce kneeling at a crude burial site is another mark in the "She Gone" ledger. Interestingly, Asbille has gone radio silent. After years of being pretty active on Instagram, she hasn't said anything since Dec. 24 when she gushed over how much she liked working with Grimes.

Maybe she just wasn't down for doing it all over again. Maybe she's the next person to be added to this list of stars who said "No" to Sheridan:

