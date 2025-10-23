A Yellowstone spinoff titled Y: Marshals is coming to television in 2026, and fans are hungry for information about the new show.

What Is Y: Marshals?

Y: Marshals is an upcoming Yellowstone spinoff that is coming to CBS in the upcoming 2026 midseason.

The show stars ex-Yellowstone star Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, the youngest of the Dutton siblings. He's accepted a job as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, continuing in the law enforcement work Dutton had once intended to leave behind.

Who Stars in Y: Marshals?

Several familiar Yellowstone faces will appear in Y: Marshals in addition to Grimes.

Brecken Merrill is set to reprise his role as Kayce's son, Tate, and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) also return in their previous roles.

It's not clear if Kelsey Asbille will reprise her role as Monica Dutton.

What Happens in the Trailer for Y: Marshals?

The first look at the new show is relatively brief, and it focuses on a solemn-looking Kayce Dutton considering his new direction.

"I'm changing paths, trying to find a new beginning," he says in the trailer, followed by footage of Kayce giving chase to an SUV on horseback.

Check it out in the clip below:

When Does Y: Marshals Premiere?

Y: Marshals will premiere on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8PM ET on CBS.

That position means it will anchor CBS Sunday nights, followed by Tracker in its new timeslot of 9PM on Sundays.

Watson will close out CBS Sunday nights at 10PM in its second season.

Where Can I Stream Y: Marshals?

Y: Marshals will air first on CBS, then become available for streaming via Paramount+.

Y: Marshals Season 1 will comprise 13 episodes, according to People.

