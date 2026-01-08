The upcoming Yellowstone sequel Y: Marshals has quietly changed its title, and one major media outlet is speculating it might have to do with network politics.

What Is Y: Marshals?

Y: Marshals is an upcoming show on CBS that is a spinoff from the Paramount smash Yellowstone, following the character of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he leaves the Dutton Ranch and undertakes a new start.

Did Y: Marshals Change Its Name?

Yes. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, CBS has quietly changed the title of the show to just Marshals, dropping the Y that originally preceded the word.

Why Did Y: Marshals Change Its Name to Marshals?

According to THR, a representative from CBS said on Wednesday (Jan. 7) that Y: Marshals was always intended as a working title and was always subject to change, adding that the Y was "always considered silent" as far as the network was concerned.

Get our free mobile app

The Y will remain in the logo as part of the branding of the show, but will no longer appear in the title.

THR speculates that since Yellowstone and Marshals creator Taylor Sheridan has signed a new deal with CBS and will be leaving Paramount — which still holds the rights to Yellowstone — the title change might have something to do with bad blood between the two competing networks, or the desire to leave behind the old branding.

The CBS rep denied the title change had anything to do with business.

Sheridan has a demonstrable history with changing the titles of his shows before they make it to air.

Both Yellowstone prequels that have aired so far originally had different titles.

1883 originally had the working title of 1886, while 1923 was first titled 1932.

Additionally, another upcoming Yellowstone sequel that's been announced, Dutton Ranch, may very well not make it to TV with that title intact. The show features Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly reprising their Yellowstone roles as Rip and Beth.

READ MORE: Marshals: Here's Everything We Know About the Yellowstone Sequel

Hauser tells FOX News Digital, "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch ... that's not the name of it."

Who stars in Marshals?

The show stars Grimes as Kayce Dutton, the youngest of the Dutton siblings. He's accepted a job as a U.S. Marshal in Montana, continuing in the law enforcement work Dutton had once intended to leave behind.

Several familiar Yellowstone faces will appear in Marshals in addition to Grimes.

Brecken Merrill is set to reprise his role as Kayce's son, Tate, and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) also return in their previous roles.

Kelsey Asbille — who played Monica Dutton on Yellowstone — is noticeably absent from the show's trailers and promotional materials.

What Happens in the Trailer for Marshals?

The first look at the new show is relatively brief, and it focuses on a solemn-looking Kayce Dutton considering his new direction.

"I'm changing paths, trying to find a new beginning," he says in the trailer, followed by footage of Kayce giving chase to an SUV on horseback.

Check it out in the clip below:

When Does Marshals Premiere?

Marshals will premiere on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8PM ET on CBS.

That position means it will anchor CBS Sunday nights, followed by Tracker in its new timeslot of 9PM on Sundays.

Watson will close out CBS Sunday nights at 10PM in its second season.

Where Can I Stream Marshals?

Marshals will air first on CBS, then become available for streaming via Paramount+.

Marshals Season 1 will comprise 13 episodes, according to People.

17 Most Stunning Yellowstone Franchise Deaths No character is safe in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. Here are the 17 most stunning deaths from 1883 1923 and five seasons of Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes