Yellowstone fans have been hotly anticipating the upcoming spinoff that centers on Beth and Rip, but in a new interview, Cole Hauser reveals that one of the central facts that's been widely reported about the show is completely wrong.

Is There a Yellowstone Spinoff Featuring Beth and Rip?

Paramount executive Chris McCarthy revealed in April of 2025 that the long-rumored Yellowstone spinoff starring Hauser and Kelly Reilly was actually moving forward.

In an interview with Bloomberg, McCarthy said the new show was called Dutton Ranch — the show's working title — and it was slated to premiere in the Fall of 2025.

Hauser clarified that in a new interview with FOX News Digital, saying, "Well, first of all, it's not Dutton Ranch ... that's not the name of it."

The actor went on to explain what fans could expect from the new show.

"We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years ... Kelly and I going and working our a-- off trying to create something special," Hauser states.

How Many More Yellowstone Spinoffs Are Coming to Television?

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has already delivered two smash-hit Yellowstone prequels.

1883 starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and it told the story of how the early Duttons made the journey West to establish the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

1923 starred Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and it filled in some very important blanks in the Dutton family tree and backstory.

As Bloomberg reports, Yellowstone and its spinoffs have generated $2.9 billion in revenue for Paramount+, with an estimated $700 million profit so far.

Consequently, Sheridan is currently at work at least two more shows to extend the Yellowstone franchise, with two more rumored, but not confirmed.

1944 is a show idea that's been reported on, but Paramount has yet to reveal anything other than a title and a vague sense that it would be another prequel that filled in more gaps in the Dutton saga. It's unclear if that show will move forward or not.

6666 is another show that Sheridan proposed, and he even re-arranged part of the plot of Yellowstone to seemingly set the show up for a big launch. However, there has been no update on that show recently, and Sheridan himself has acknowledged it's on hold for now.

Luke Grimes is set to star in his own Yellowstone spinoff as Kayce Dutton, with the working title of Y: Marshals.

A Yellowstone sequel titled The Madison is also confirmed. Michelle Pfeiffer, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthw Fox are confirmed to star in that show.

Hauser spoke to FOX News Digital at the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) finals in Arlington, Texas.

