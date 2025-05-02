‘Yellowstone': The Beth and Rip Spin-Off Has a Name!

For the first time, Paramount executives are speaking to several of the rumored Yellowstone franchise spin-off shows, including one set to star Beth and Rip, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

Paramount's co-CEO Chris McCarthy not only spilled the working name of the show, but also shared a timeframe for the release — and it's all happening much quicker than anyone anticipated.

News that the onscreen couple would have a new series leaked late last year, with Reilly seemingly confirming it with a note on social media. Without spoiling things yet, the end of Yellowstone allows for a spin-off to take place, although it's hard to imagine it being set where the same Dutton Ranch five seasons of Yellowstone were set.

This is something of an "if you know, you know" detail about the series finale. It also makes the working name for this show very intriguing.

The Beth and Rip show is one of at least four reported spin-offs from Yellowstone, beyond existing shows like 1883 and 1923.

A show called 1944, a show based on Luke Grimes' character Kayce and something called The Madison (with Michelle Pfieffer) are also rumored, being planned or in production.

The Dutton Rules podcast team recently updated the status of each of these shows, although hosts Billy Dukes and Adison Haager lacked a major new detail about the Beth/Rip series.

Yellowstone's Beth and Rip Spin-Off Name and Schedule

Bloomberg spoke with McCarthy about a wide range of topics, but we'll zoom in on this TV show. The outlet shares that the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler drama is tentatively titled Dutton Ranch, and it's slotted for a fall 2025 debut.

This could mean the couple is back on our televisions for the same November-to-January window the last couple seasons of Yellowstone held down. Like Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch will air on Paramount Network, but unlike Yellowstone, it will stream on Paramount+ (not Peacock).

There's no new information about another prequel called 1944 and no adjusted schedule for The Madison, although all signs point to this show being in post-production. McCarthy did share that the CBS procedural starring Grimes as Kayce Dutton is slated for 2026. That show was not given a name.

What Is Yellowstone Spin-Off Dutton Ranch About?

There are no new details about what Dutton Ranch may be about, although the finale of Yellowstone sets the stage. Beth and Rip bought their own ranch some distance from the cattle ranch they both grew up on. That's because she and Kayce decided to sell that land to Chief Rainwater for an 1883 price.

Get our free mobile app

The show ended with every structure being disassembled and the compound razed. So, the old Dutton Ranch cannot be this new Dutton Ranch.

No additional cast has been named for the show. Until McCarthy spoke to Bloomberg, nobody really knew any details at all.

17 Most Stunning Yellowstone Franchise Deaths No character is safe in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. Here are the 17 most stunning deaths from 1883 1923 and five seasons of Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes