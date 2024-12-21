Did Kelly Reilly Just Confirm a ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff With Cole Hauser?

It didn't take long for the rumor mill to start churning after the finale of Yellowstone aired on Paramount on Dec. 15. The internet is ablaze with the idea that the Dutton legacy will continue with a new spinoff following Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Truth be told, these rumors began before the show came to an end, but they certainly picked up steam after the credits rolled and fans were left hoping for something more. Fanning the flame was a report for Deadline reporting that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser — who play Beth and Rip — signing on for a new leg of the Yellowstone universe.

Although Paramount Network has yet to confirm any of these rumblings, it appears that Reilly may have done the job herself on social media.

Like many of her cast mates, the actress turned to social media to say goodbye to the series following the finale. In the caption, she mentioned another role she had taken on in the UK, which left one fan asking if her new gig meant all of these rumors weren't true.

"So is the rumour in the UK that you and Rip are making a spin off season not true! Whatever happens I've loved every second of every episode in every season. You guys are all amazing!!" the comment reads.

"True," Reilly responds with a heart emoji.

See the exchange below.

@mzkellyreilly, Instagram @mzkellyreilly, Instagram loading...

Did Kelly Reilly Confirm a Yellowstone Spinoff with Cole Hauser?

Like anything on social media, we're taking this with a grain of salt. At first read, it sounds like she is indeed confirming the new series. But after reading it several times, it also sounds like the fan's statement of the rumors being false is what is actually true.

It's like staring at a word for so long that it suddenly doesn't look like a real word anymore.

Based on the comments, though, her followers see this as a good sign that Beth and Rip's storyline will continue. Many expressed relief and excitement after seeing Reilly's response.

What we do know is that whatever happens now that Yellowstone is over, you can read about it here.