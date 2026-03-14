Kevin Zegers really wanted a role on Taylor Sheridan’s new show The Madison — so much so that he was ready to show up at his house if he had to.

The 41-year-old actor admitted he fought hard to land a part in the new Paramount+ series from the creator of Yellowstone, premiering Saturday (March 14).

While Zegers didn’t reveal exactly how he ultimately secured the role, he told Page Six at the show’s premiere that the process wasn’t easy.

Kevin Was Determined to Get Cast

“I wasn’t totally right for it, but I just wouldn’t [give up],” Zegers said. “I just knew I was supposed to be doing it.”

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The actor even joked that he would have gone as far as flying to Sheridan’s home to plead his case, adding, “I was ready to go bang on his door.”

Fortunately, it never came to that. Zegers ultimately landed the role of Cade Harris, a neighbor to the central family in the new drama.

What Is The Madison About?

Created by Sheridan — the mind behind Yellowstone, Tulsa King, and Landman — The Madison follows a New York City family who relocate to rural Montana after a tragedy.

Read More: ‘The Madison’ Trailer Reveals Another Huge Cast Addition [Watch]

The series stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell as Stacy and Preston Clyburn, a married couple navigating a major life change after leaving Manhattan for the Madison River Valley.

Zegers explained that the show stands apart from many of Sheridan’s other projects because the focus is less on action and plot twists and more on the characters themselves.

“It’s really different,” he explained. “Where it could rely on plot — the bad guys are coming from over here — it’s so much more contained, and people just dealing with life.”

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Because of that approach, he insists the series leans heavily on its cast, saying, “It’s restrained and relies on actresses like Michelle and actors like Kurt.”

When Does The Madison Premiere?

The Madison premieres on Paramount+ Saturday (March 14), with the first three episodes dropping together.

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The final three episodes will arrive on March 21. Season 2 of The Madison has already been filmed.