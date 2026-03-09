These eight young actors have gone on to do some fascinating things since starring as Dutton children in Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923.

Tate Dutton, Elsa Dutton, Carter and little John Dutton are four characters who appeared in real time in the Yellowstone franchise. Three of the four maintained a place in the locker room long after their series ended.

The fourth? Well, he's still pretty young.

The original franchise also relied on kid actors to tell integral parts of the backstory via flashback scenes. That means teenagers were cast as Young Rip, Beth, Jamie and Kayce. Most of these actors have worked with Taylor Sheridan a second time too — in fact at least one (and possibly two) are slated to appear in Dutton Ranch, the Beth and Rip spinoff.

Yellowstone: What Happened To Tate Dutton?

Right now, the most visible of all the Dutton children is Tate Dutton, played by Brecken Merrill. His journey is part of our list below but if you've watched the new Kayce Dutton spinoff Marshals, you know what he's doing.

Sheridan has given other young actors a chance to stay with the series as well, and he's recast others in new parts. In fact, not only is the only kid to ever get taken to the train station a part of an upcoming series, his real-life girlfriend is as well. Of course both are well beyond their teen years in 2026.

Who Played Elsa Dutton on 1883?

You can be forgiven for forgetting the actress who played Elsa Dutton on 1883 because she's done very little since. Her name is Isabel May and she's been hesitant to do much media or even post to social media since the show came out five years ago.

That all changed in 2026 when she starred in a blockbuster horror film. Keep reading to see May's very different kind of role, as well as updates on Carter, young Rip, Rowdy, young Kayce Dutton and more.