Look closely at photos shared ahead of Episode 1 of the Madison. The collection seems to simply introduce key characters, but the groupings are important.

One key cast member isn't seen alongside the immediate Clyburn family. Is it because that's who's on the receiving end of tragedy?

Taylor Sheridan's new show the Madison premieres on Paramount+ on March 14.

Michelle Pfieffer and Kurt Russell start as Stacy and Preston Clyburn.

Their moves to Montana from Manhattan after tragedy strikes.

Find pictures below, as well as key plot details picked up from cast interviews. The Dutton Rules podcast team is breaking down the pilot episode 1 on Tuesday at 2PM CT.

Who Dies In the Madison?

No spoilers included here, as we've not yet seen the first episode of the Madison.

Based on the trailer and 11 pictures shared with media, it would seem like Russell's Preston Clyburn is the victim of tragedy, but that theory is complicated.

For starters, pictures show Russell's character appearing in all six episodes and perhaps even Season 2 (more on that in a moment).

However, he's nearly always alone or alongside his brother, Paul Clyburn (played by Matthew Fox).

Why isn't Preston ever seen alongside his wife or daughters?

There are other possibilities. One of their daughters could die or the tragic event may not involve death at all.

Preston's general good cheer throughout the official trailer, when put alongside Stacy's melancholy, suggest he's not responding to tragedy, however. That's our theory and we're sticking to it.

Secrets of the Madison

There are a few things that make this new show unique.

First, Season 1 is just six episodes, and Season 2 may be too.

That's because filming needed to be adjusted to fit Russell's schedule. He was working on an Apple TV show called Monarch: Legacy of Monsters at the time they hoped to film the entire thing.

The Madison is filmed in Montana and Texas, not New York City.

In fact, some of the NYC B-Roll is actually downtown Dallas. Some of the indoor scenes were also shot in Texas, on a soundstage partially owned by Paramount.

READ MORE: I Have One Question About Kurt Russell Joining the Madison

Finally, Sheridan wrote all six episodes of Season 1 by himself.

That's good news for longtime fans, as typically those episodes are better than the ones he farms out or works alongside a co-writer on.

One final note: Season 2 of the Madison is filmed, but not confirmed by Paramount+.

'The Madison' Episode 1 Pictures Tease Tragedy Pictures from Episode 1 of The Madison on Paramount+ focus on primary characters, especially Michelle Pfiffer's Stacy Clyburn. Notice who is not in any of the group photos however.

Is that a clue about who the family's tragedy centers on? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes