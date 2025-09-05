I Have One Question About Kurt Russell Joining ‘The Madison’

Yellowstone fans (and entertainment media) have been trying to tie actor Kurt Russell to a Taylor Sheridan drama for years, and it's finally happening.

He'll join The Madison, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Michelle Pfieffer and Jack from Lost.

Deadline made the news official on Thursday (Sept. 4), capping a very fruitful week-and-a-half for fans of all things Sheridan.

Here's what we've learned in the last 11 days:

I love Kurt Russell, but that's the problem.

Who Is Kurt Russell in 'The Madison'?

The Madison is "a heartfelt exploration of grief and human connection, following a New York City family in the Madison River Valley of central Montana."

Pfieffer was announced as the lead last August, and filming began promptly.

Additional cast includes Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller and Alaina Pollack. The tie to Yellowstone appears to be strictly geographical, although some have asked if this new family is somehow related to Elizabeth Strafford, a character in 1923.

There's been surprisingly little information about the release in 2025. During Q1 and Q2 shareholder calls, Paramount executive Chris McCarthy outlined plans for several other Sheridan shows, but said nothing about The Madison.

Perhaps that's changing. Russell's role on The Madison is not yet clear, but the news could break a dam of silence around the release.

How Kurt Russell's Best Films Will Affect 'The Madison'

I first saw Russell as Jack Burton in the cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. To this day I'll pop off with, "You know what ol' Jack Burton always says at a time like this" to add levity to a stressful situation.

If my brother is around, he'll say "Who?" and we'll spend the next 30 minutes recreating the movie.

Overboard, Tombstone, Captain Ron (especially Captain Ron), The Christmas Chronicles ... these are some of Russell's memorable movies, and they all find him playing variations of the same swashbuckling character.

When Kurt Russell is at his best, he's the star and therein lies the problem.

Kurt Russell In the Madison Amy Sussman, Getty Images loading...

Taylor Sheridan's best shows have stars, but they bend to the writing, the scenery and the plot. Yellowstone was never about Kevin Costner, and Harrison Ford was frequently overshadowed during 1923.

Lioness — IMO, Taylor Sheridan's best TV show — is filled with Hollywood A-listers, but none were bigger than the project in ways Russell so often is (usually for the better of the project).

If he can blend in, The Madison could be huge. If he can't, we could get another Big Trouble in Little China )which really isn't that bad, either).

34 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 34 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles.

The real-life marriage? Who has the most kills? Who told Taylor Sheridan "No"? These have all been added before Season 5 of Yellowstone resumes on Nov. 10.

John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? They're also included on this list of 34 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes