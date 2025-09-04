Season 2 of Landman is set to feature actor Sam Elliott, but until now, it wasn't clear how. Would the film and TV veteran be a good guy? Bad guy?

Or, like most everyone in a Taylor Sheridan drama, would he fall somewhere in between?

A new trailer spills some of the details. A press release sent from Paramount adds even more to this mystery.

Season 2 of Landman begins on Paramount+ on Nov. 16.

Elliott was previously a co-star in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

Demi Moore and Andy Garcia are two more Hollywood A-listers to star in the series.

Related: 11 Stunning Landman Facts

Who Is Sam Elliott's Character on Landman?

Sam Elliott will play T.L. during Season 2 of Landman, and it looks like he's family. At the 40-second mark of the official trailer, one watches as a white T-shirt-clad Elliott asks, "So just another day?"

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) responds with, "Just another day, Pop."

He said "Pop" so, Sam Elliott's character is Billy Bob Thornton's character's dad!

That also means he's grandfather to Cooper and Ainsley Norris and father-in-law to Angela Norris (Ali Larter).

Photos shared find him dancing with Angela, but there is nothing to suggest it's anything more than the kind of dance a FIL would share with his new DIL.

Then, there's a photo that looks a bit more ominous:

Landman Sam Elliott Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Who Is Tommy Norris' Father?

T.L. or anyone believed to be Norris' father is not mentioned during Season 1. That's not surprising, as it takes time to develop characters as fascinating and multi-layered as Tommy, Angela, Ainsley, etc ...

There are some natural questions to be asked about dad's return: Why now?

Remember, Tommy has just been promoted to lead M-Tek after the death of Monty (Jon Hamm). So, he'll have quite a bit more money, but there's nothing that indicates T.L. is a manipulator.

Maybe he was also in the oil and gas business and is brought back to advise Tommy?

Maybe he just wants to see his grandkids?

Still, that above picture that shows him dressed up nice, looking worried ... worries me. There is something dark about his presence and I can't wait to learn what.

PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Landman' Season 2 Paramount has released several first-look pictures in advance of Landman Season 2, and it looks like the new season will ratchet up the crazy. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker