The Hunting Wives Season 2 is in the works after the first season became a smash ratings hit, and fans are eager for any information they can get about the upcoming episodes.

Is The Hunting Wives Coming Back for Season 2?

Yes.

Netflix has already confirmed Season 2 of the show after Season 1 became a massive success that caused quite a stir online.

What Is The Hunting Wives?

The Hunting Wives is a racy show on Netflix that follows Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow).

According to IMDb, she "moves to deep East Texas and succumbs to socialite Margo's charms. Her life is soon consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder."

Who Stars in The Hunting Wives?

IMDb has a comprehensive list of the full cast and crew.

Which Stars Will Return to The Hunting Wives in Season 2?

The following cast members are confirmed to return to The Hunting Wives in Season 2:

Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

Dermot Mulroney, who plays Margo’s husband, Jed Banks

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O’Neil

George Ferrier as Brad

Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar

Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn

Branton Box at Sheriff Johnny

Who Will Join The Hunting Wives for Season 2?

The Hunting Wives Season 2 will feature several recurring guest stars, including John Stamos as Chase Brylan, Dale Dickey as Zelda Moffitt, Cam Gigandet as Gentle John Moffitt, Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly and Alex Fitzalan as Lincoln Trout.

Two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese will also join The Hunting Wives in Season 2 in the co-starring role of Trainer Barbie, according to Netflix.

Which Stars Will Not Return to The Hunting Wives in Season 2?

(This section contains Season 1 spoilers)

Madison Wolfe, who played Abby, will not be returning for Season 2 because her character was murdered in Season 1.

READ MORE: Big Changes Are Coming to The Hunting Wives in Season 2

Chrissy Metz — who was Abby's mom — will not return for Season 2 of The Hunting Wives. She was killed by Jill after she arrived at her house with a gun to confront her, as she believed Jill to be Abby’s murderer.

Katie Lowes — who starred as Jill, the reverend’s wife and a friend of Margo — will also be absent from Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, as she was murdered by her best friend.

Paul Teal — who starred in the first season as Pastor Pete, a child predator who ended up ending his own life — also won't return. Not just his character died; Teal himself died at the young age of 35 before The Hunting Wives premiered.

Also not returning to The Hunting Wives for Season 2 is Michael Aaron Milligan. He starred in the first season as Margo’s brother Kyle, who helped her cover up her crimes. His character also died during Season 1.

What Will Happen in The Hunting Wives Season 2?

According to Netflix, the logline for Season 2 reads, "Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?"

Is The Hunting Wives Already Filming Season 2?

Yes. In fact, filming is already complete. Production for Season 2 of The Hunting Wives commenced in November of 2025 and wrapped in March of 2026, with a wrap party taking place on March 1.

When Will The Hunting Wives Season 2 Premiere?

Netflix has not yet set a release date for Season 2 of The Hunting Wives.

How Can I Watch The Hunting Wives?

The Hunting Wives is available to stream exclusively as a Netflix original series.