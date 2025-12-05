I was just as shocked as most people were at how into The Hunting Wives on Netflix I was, so when I heard there will be a Season 2 coming, I had to know which actors will be back and who won't be returning for Season 2 of the hit drama.

The Hunting Wives season 2 Netflix loading...

Which Actors Are Returning to The Hunting Wives for Season 2?

There are nine actors who have been confirmed to make their return on the show, and five who won't be back for Season 2.

The five actors who are not returning have valid reasons for not doing so, as we will dive into now.

The first actor not making a comeback in Season 2 of The Hunting Wives is Madison Wolfe, who played Abby, Brad's girlfriend. She will not be returning for Season 2 because her character was murdered in Season 1.

Vivien Killilea, Getty Images Vivien Killilea, Getty Images loading...

Next, Chrissy Metz — who was Abby's mom — will not be returning for Season 2 of The Hunting Wives for similar reasons.

Gonzalo Marroquin, Getty Images Gonzalo Marroquin, Getty Images loading...

At the end of Season 1, she was killed by Jill after arriving at her house with a gun to confront her, as she believed Jill to be Abby’s murderer. Let's just say Jill got to her gun first.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

Katie Lowes — who starred as Jill, the reverend’s wife and a friend of Margo — will also be absent from Season 2 of The Hunting Wives, as she was also murdered by her best friend in a crazy plot twist.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Paul Teal — who starred in the first season as Pastor Pete, a child predator who ended up killing himself — won't make a return.

Tragedy struck Teal in real life, as he tragically died at the young age of 35.

TMZ reports that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in April of 2024. He worked on Season 1 of The Hunting Wives through his treatment, ultimately passing away in November of 2024.

Fred Hayes, Getty Images Fred Hayes, Getty Images loading...

Also not returning to The Hunting Wives for Season 2 is Michael Aaron Milligan, who starred in the first season as Margo’s brother Kyle, who helped her cover up her crimes.

Right at the end of Season 1 he was killed and thrown off of a cliff, but his disappearance is said to be a major plot point for Season 2.

When Does Season 2 of The Hunting Wives Come Out on Netflix?

Netflix has not released a timeline on the Season 2 start date, but we do know that the show started filming for Season 2 in November of 2025.

Which Cast Members Will Return to The Hunting Wives for Season 2?

The nine cast members that you can expect to make their return to The Hunting Wives for Season 2 are:

Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie

Dermot Mulroney, who plays Margo’s husband, Jed Banks

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O’Neil

George Ferrier as Brad

Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar

Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn

Branton Box at Sheriff Johnny

