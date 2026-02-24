Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's upcoming new show, The Madison, has just dropped a full-length trailer, and the clip hints even more at tragedy underlying the new series.

What Happens in the Trailer for The Madison?

The new trailer centers mostly around Michelle Pfeiffer, who stars as Stacy Clyburn.

In the clip, she and her family are grieving a loss.

"Memories, it's like a movie we can play over and over to revisit all those times we did have together — all the talks, all the laughs, all the hugs," she says in the clip, which shows her leaving the city and moving to a remote spot in Montana, where her family attempts to put their loss behind them.

The clip does not explicitly state the nature of the family's loss, but it appears likely that Clyburn has lost her husband, played by Kurt Russell, who does not appear to be with her in Montana.

It also shows the family trying to settle in and make sense of the tragedy that has befallen them.

See for yourself:

What Is The Madison?

The Madison follows the family as they travel from New York City to Montana after a tragedy.

"A New York family's life unravels after a tragedy, as they process grief while vacationing in rural Montana, exploring human connection amidst profound sorrow," IMDb describes the show.

The upcoming series is set in the Madison River Valley.

Who Stars in The Madison?

Michelle Pfeiffer stars in and also executive produces The Madison for Paramount Network.

Russell, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox are also confirmed to star in the show, along with Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, Alaina Pollack and Amiah Miller.

Will Arnett has also joined the cast of The Madison.

IMDb has a comprehensive list of the cast and crew.

How Is The Madison Related to Yellowstone?

It's not yet clear how The Madison's storyline will relate to Yellowstone and the Dutton family, or even if it does. Early reports linked the two shows, but more recent reports have not connected the shows.

Who Wrote and Directed The Madison?

Taylor Sheridan also created The Madison, and he has a long history of being very actively hands-on with his projects.

According to IMDb, Sheridan wrote all six episodes for The Madison Season 1, and Christina Alexandra Voros directed the season.

Is The Madison a Limited Series?

No. Paramount has already renewed the show for a second season, before it's even begun airing.

Where Can I Watch The Madison?

The Madison will be available to stream exclusively via Paramount+.

When Does The Madison Premiere?

The Madison is set to premiere on March 14, 2026.