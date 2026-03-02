Did you miss Marshals last week? Here's how you can still watch the latest episodes from a Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton.

Marshals premiered on March 1 with Grimes' character Kayce Dutton joining an elite team of U.S. Marshals.

Actor Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) are three Yellowstone characters announced as cast members of Marshals.

Season 1 will be a shortened season. Season 2 has not yet been confirmed.

Immediately viewers learned why Monica Dutton (played by Kelsey Asbille) was not a part of pre-show promotion. The new series begins about one year after Kayce and his family moved to East Camp, a parcel of the former Dutton Ranch. That happened during the final episode of Yellowstone.

How To Watch Marshals?

Marshals is the first of Taylor Sheridan's dramas to not air exclusively on a streaming service or cable channel. All new episodes will premiere on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on CBS.

After that, episodes will be available for streaming the next day (on Monday) on Paramount+. That's pretty typical for CBS shows. Other CBS procedurals such as Tracker, Boston Blue and more live at that streamer.

While not announced, it would not be surprising for Marshals to air via re-run this spring or summer. That's often the case with network television shows and producers surely want to get as many eyes as possible on this high-profile show.

What Will Happen To Marshals When Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount?

There is good news and bad news for fans of Taylor Sheridan's shows.

He's leaving Paramount at the end of 2028 but certainly not retiring. His new shows will go to NBC Universal, i.e. Peacock.

Old shows such as Marshals, Landman, Tulsa King and will remain on Paramount properties and could very well continue. Someone else would need to write and guide each existing series, but that's less challenging with an existing show. By 2029, Marshals could very well be in Season 4 while Landman could be approaching Season 6.

