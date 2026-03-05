Country singer Riley Green is poised to make his debut on Marshals soon. He's not the only one.

The Yellowstone spinoff will feature a second singer (third, if you count Luke Grimes) as soon as this Sunday (March 8).

Riley Green plays a Navy SEAL turned U.S. Marshal named Garret on CBS' new series, Marshals.

This is his first acting gig, but he follows artists like Lainey Wilson who've had roles on a Taylor Sheridan show.

The show airs new episodes on Sunday nights at 8PM ET.

Country fans might be used to this by now. Wilson played an important love interest during Season 5 of Yellowstone and others like Zach Bryan and Whiskey Myers appeared to play musical numbers.

Jelly Roll appeared as himself on Tulsa King. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred in 1883 and Ryan Bingham had a major role during Yellowstone.

Who Is the Country Singer Singing In Marshals?

This Sunday, "Your Place" singer Ashley Cooke is set to join Marshals. It looks like she'll sing from a bar room stage during Ep. 2, titled "Zone of Death."

The song is called "Next To You."

"I'm a huge Taylor Sheridan fan so when I got the call to be on the show I freaked out," she shares on Instagram.

Since 2018, the Yellowstone franchise shows have been good to country music, regularly placing songs during pivotal scenes. For example, Ep. 1 of Marshals ended with Kayce Dutton (Grimes) kneeling at his late wife Monica's grave site. Grimes' newly released song "Haunted" played as he spoke.

How To Watch Marshals

Marshals is the first of Taylor Sheridan's dramas to not air exclusively on a streaming service or cable channel. All new episodes will premiere on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on CBS.

After that, episodes will be available for streaming the next day (on Monday) on Paramount+. That's pretty typical for CBS shows. Other CBS procedurals such as Tracker, Boston Blue and more live at that streamer.

