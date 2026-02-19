Riley Green is joining the Yellowstone universe.

After a recent interview where the singer played coy, and days of speculation from fans online, it's been confirmed that Green will have a role in the spinoff series, Marshals.

Who Does Riley Green Play in Marshals?

The show's social media has announced that the "Change My Mind" singer will be playing a character named Garrett.

In the post they shared, Green stands next to a horse in front of a barn. He's dressed like a cowboy and looking somewhere off into the distance behind the camera.

Variety has confirmed that he is playing a former Navy SEAL who arrives at the ranch in an effort to "put the demons of his past to rest." His role is that of a guest star so this one be a simple cameo for Green.

Riley Green's First Acting Gig

"I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Marshals," he say sin a statement. "Being on set with my buddy Luke Grimes made the experience even more memorable."

Green has shared in the past that he wanted to do some work in front of the camera and this will be his first role on screen.

"This is my first go around in the acting space and I couldn't have asked for a better introduction to this world."

riley green CBS loading...

Rumors about the country singer's involvement in the project started after fans thought they spotted him in a recent trailer. In a clip of a few cowboys sitting around a fire, there's a mustached man strumming on the guitar.

Something about the mustache and the the shape of the face - plus, the dead giveaway of playing guitar - got fans buzzing about the possibility.

When Does Marshals Premiere?

Fans won't have to wait long to get their first look at Green in the new series. Marshals will premiere on Sunday, March 1 at 9PM ET on CBS.

Here's hoping he doesn't get killed off like so many other Yellowstone characters have in the past.