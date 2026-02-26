All signs point to Kayce Dutton starting Marshals as a widower, but his period of mourning could be brief. In fact, a quick bounce back with a new love interest would be on brand for the show's creator Taylor Sheridan.

Ep. 1 of Marshals premieres on CBS this Sunday (March 1) at 8PM ET.

Luke Grimes (Kayce), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) are among the returning characters. Kelsey Asbille (who played Monica Dutton) is not.

Look for a full breakdown of Ep. 1 of Marshals on Tuesday (March 3) during a live episode of the Dutton Rules podcast on YouTube.

Photos (below) and video shared ahead of the premiere episode find one new cast member looking quite smitten with Kayce. In fact I count three flirty looks or quips. Full explanation below or skip ahead to the 1:09 mark of this video.

What Happens To Monica Dutton on Marshals?

The major question the premiere episode of Marshals has to answer is, "Where's Monica?" At first it seemed like cast news was just coming at a trickle, but the show's refusal to acknowledge the character started to become ominous in recent weeks.

Asbille hasn't said anything. Grimes hasn't said anything. The trailer offers conflicting imagery.

One clip shows someone dead in the Dutton bed while another finds Kayce looking at a shrouded female figure that certainly fits his wife's physical traits.

I am probably the last person living on "Monica is alive" island, but the argument seems pretty flimsy. In interviews, Grimes is talking like a man who's character just lost a wife. The preview says he lost everything, but still ... we haven't seen the body.

Who Is Andrea Cruz on Marshals?

Andrea Cruz (played by Ash Santos) is one of four U.S. Marshals Kayce Dutton joins to fight crime in the area. The trailer finds her giving him eyes when they meet. Then she says she likes his hat. Then, at the bar, she's turned to talk to him like a woman looking to become more than co-workers.

There's also a little dirty dancing. I'm just saying if she's not trying to get Kayce's attention, then who is she trying to impress?

The other members of the Marshals team are Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel and Miles Kittle (Tatantka Means). Country singer Riley Green is also joining the show as Garrett, job unknown.

Should Andrea and Kayce quickly become entangled romantically it wouldn't be the first time a bereaved spouse found new love at warp speed on a Taylor Sheridan show. In Landman, Ariana loses her husband early in Season 1 but by the end (just a few weeks later) she's in love with Cooper Norris.

