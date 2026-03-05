You can almost see the lump in Kayce Dutton's throat as his new U.S. Marshals team reveals a plan to head to the "Zone of Death."

Episode 2 of Marshals promises to reveal a few Dutton family skeletons, perhaps literally.

Sunday's episode comes after an impressive debut for the TV series. Last week's premiere episode was viewed by 9.5 million viewers.

Marshals, Episode 1 Recap:

The premiere episode of Marshals served as an introduction to Kayce Dutton's new team. Pete Calvin is the leader and he's joined by Andrea Cruz, Belle Skinner and Miles Kittle.

Pretty quickly, viewers learn that Kayce's wife Monica Dutton died between the end of Yellowstone and beginning of Marshals. Later, we learn she died from cancer, possibly resulting from leaching chemicals at a mine on reservation land.

Kayce is trying raise a son (Tate) and a few hundred head of cattle at his ranch on East Camp but "Cal" asks for help on a mission to find men terrorizing reservation women. Kayce gets the itch to protect his people and joins the marshals again to help find a bomber at a protest.

By the end of the episode he's convinced to join the marshals full time, and the episode ends with Kayce paying a visit to Monica's grave to tell her his plans.

Marshals, Episode 2 Preview:

Episode 2 of Marshals is called "Zone of Death" and the series' trailer indicates that the U.S. Marshals are heading into the same lawless slice of American pasture the Dutton family used to dump their bodies for decades.

Here's the official episode description:

As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new marshals teammates.

It remains to be seen if law enforcement will come upon any of the old bones, specifically the body of Jamie Dutton, Kayce's older brother who died at the end of Yellowstone. That would be a wild twist for a show trying to focus on a new beginning, but the possibility is there.

Watch Marshals on Sunday nights at 8PM ET on CBS.

The Dutton Rules Podcast will return to talk about this show and the new Taylor Sheridan Show the Madison next Tuesday (March 10) at 2PM CT.

'Marshals': Episode 2 Pictures Find Kayce at Peace, for Now Episode 2 of the new CBS show Marshals promises to bring Kayce Dutton to a land with no laws. The Zone of Death was known as the "Train Station" in the Dutton household. That's where the family dumped their bodies and that's where Kayce will head as Episode 2 unfolds. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes