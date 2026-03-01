Riley Green's acting career kicks off with the upcoming season of Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, where he'll play a former Navy SEAL named Garrett who shows up at the ranch in an effort to "put the demons of his past to rest."

Read More: Riley Green's Role on Marshals Confirmed

Aside from some commercials and music video work, it's Green's first time acting. He explains the opportunity arose when Yellowstone and Marshals star Luke Grimes came to Nashville to try his hand at a music career, and the two wrote some songs together.

Grimes suggested Green give acting a try, and Green says he'd been considering that idea for a while beforehand. When his Marshals role came together, it all happened pretty fast.

How Did Riley Green Get His Role On Marshals?

"[I] flew out here and read for it on [a] Saturday and flew back and started filming for it on Monday. So it was a quick thing," Green explains to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere episode.

He also admits he was pretty nervous to be on set.

"It's been a little while since I've been nervous," Green continues. "When you walk onstage, everybody's there to see me, it's my show, everybody works for me."

Read More: New Marshals Trailer Sparks Speculation Over One Character

"When you go on a set, nobody works for me, and you really get that feeling of 'I'm the new kid,'" the singer goes on to say. "So it was cool to feel like that, it was a challenge, and to feel those nerves. Fortunately I was around some really great people."

Tim McGraw Helped Riley Green When He Was Considering Taking the Leap Into Acting

Elsewhere in his Entertainment Tonight interview, Green says that Tim McGraw — who costarred with his wife Faith Hill in another Yellowstone spinoff, 1883 — gave him some early pointers about the process of trying acting as a country singer.

Read More: Marshals: Everything We Know About the Yellowstone Spinoff

"He was at my record label, and I was kinda picking his brain early on when I was thinking about doing some acting," Green elaborates, "and man, he was such a great guy to talk to because he does such a great job with it and he's such a great actor."

Get our free mobile app

He says it also helped that the first few Marshals scenes he filmed were with Grimes, who he'd already developed a friendship with and who first suggested he try out for the show.

When Does Marshals Premiere?

Marshals premieres on Sunday night (March 1) on CBS at 9PM ET.

An interview that Extra TV filmed with Green suggests that Green's character will not appear in the first three episodes.