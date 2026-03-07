Phil Robertson and his wife, Miss Kay, were married for more than six decades! It’s a marriage granddaughter Sadie Robertson looks up to.

Ahead of the Robertsons' second season of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Sadie shared how much her grandparents' marriage has impacted her in an interview with me.

What Did Sadie Robertson Learn From Her Grandparents' Marriage?

“They were genuinely best friends,” Sadie shares. “They were so different than each other, but so appreciated the quirks that each other had.”

The mom of three sees that similarity in her marriage with Christian Huff.

“We are truly best friends and so different from each other,” she says with a smile. “He loves my little quirks and I love his.”

Loving their quirks is something she so tenderly saw Phil and Miss Kay display.

“I just saw Papaw Phil love Miss Kay for being exactly who she was and her really do the same thing to him,” she says. “Not only just adore each other, but appreciate each other for who they were and who they were created to be.”

She says they were such great partners in life, and she hopes that she and Christian are the same way as they grow older.

The couple married in 2019 in Sadie’s childhood backyard.

Today, the couple has three daughters: Honey (4), Haven (2), and Kit (7 months).

When Does Season 2 of Duck Dynasty: The Revival Premiere?

Duck Dynasty: The Revival premieres Saturday (March 7), and the season promises to take fans along the journey of Sadie’s pregnancy with Kit.

In the trailer, the reality show shows the new mom in the hospital just after giving birth.

That and so much more takes place during Season 2.

You can watch on A&E at 10ET/9CT.

