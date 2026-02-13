Duck Dynasty: The Revival officially has a Season 2 premiere date. A&E announced Thursday (Feb. 12) that the new season will debut on March 7.

Season 2 will run for 10 episodes and, according to the network’s press release, will follow Willie and Korie Robertson as they continue navigating life with their family.

Related: Duck Dynasty’s Jep and Jessica Robertson Announce New TV Show

The season is set to begin on an emotional note. The premiere episode will open with the family coming together to honor the late Phil Robertson, according to the release.

The show promises to highlight the Robertsons’ “unwavering commitment to laughter, love, and faith.”

“You get to see more of the wild and funny part of us that’s more natural,” Rebecca Robertson shared in an interview with Taste of Country. “In Season 1, we were still trying to figure out what we were doing. Now we’re really just having fun, and you’ll see more of the country redneck things we do.”

What Can Fans Expect To See?

The teaser released Thursday revealed a couple of big surprises for viewers. Last season, fans wondered whether Willie’s brothers, Jase and Jep, would make appearances.

Now, that question has been answered. Both Jep and his wife Jessica, along with Jase and his wife Missy, will appear in the new season. It’s still unclear how much screen time they’ll receive, but they will be part of the upcoming episodes.

Viewers will also get to see a major family milestone. Last season, Sadie Robertson was pregnant with her third child, and she and her husband, Christian, have since welcomed their daughter, Kit. Season 2 will take fans along for the birth of their daughter.

Where Will This Air?

Fans can tune in to Duck Dynasty: The Revival beginning March 7 on A&E at 10PM ET/PT.