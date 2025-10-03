John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson aren’t just growing their family by one — but by two! The ‘Duck Dynasty’ couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Friday (Oct. 3), posting a sweet family photo that came with a surprise twist.

“Absolutely thrilled to tell y’all we are welcoming TWINS to our family early next year,” the couple wrote in the caption.

The Robertsons’ growing crew is about to get a lot bigger. Twins will bring the family from three children to five — all at once!

This means grandparents Willie and Korie Robertson are going to have a total of 11 grandchildren.

The young couple married in 2015 and share three children: John (6), Ella (4) and Wells (2).

In the black-and-white photo they posted, the whole family is gathered on the beach, smiling as their oldest, John, proudly holds up the sonogram.

“The most wonderful, crazy surprise blessing of our lives,” the caption continues.

If the news of twins alone wasn’t enough of a surprise, the couple went on to share the gender as well!

“Two new little Robertson girls,” they exclaim!

The Robertson family was quick to express their excitement for the growing family in the comments.

“Soooo excited so much love,” John Luke’s mother Korie writes. “You are going to be the best twin mom!”

Korie also individually posted on her social media page. It’s was the same photo, but in color.

"Big news! We have TWO more little miracles on the way,” she writes. “John Luke and Mary Kate, Shep, Ella and Wells, you’ve got this. I am so proud of your little growing family and can’t wait to be a twin Kmama.”

John Luke’s sister Sadie Robertson also chimed in.

“CAN’T WAITTTTTTT,” she expresses. “Kits besties.”

Kit is Sadie and husband Christian’s newest little one.

Their third daughter was born just two months again, and the mother and Christian speaker has been generous with the newborn content on social media.

The family just wrapped up season two of ‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival.’ There is no news yet on when the new season will air other than it is coming this winter!