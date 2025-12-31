Very few Country Music Hall of Fame artists died in 2025 but that's not to say no one famous is included on this in memoriam list.

Songwriting legends, influential television personalities and at least three country music husbands died this year. It was a particularly sad year at the Grand Ole Opry as both its oldest member and its most heralded member died in the span of a few months.

Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean died in March and that was really the first time the community stopped to mourn together. While never seen and rarely spoke of, the legendary singer made it clear that her husband's support was crucial to her success.

Two months later, the leader of another famous family would pass after a long illness. Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson is one of at least four television celebrities featured here. If you loved shows like Dukes of Hazzard and Hee Haw (especially Hee Haw) you had reason to mourn this year.

While we didn't include athletes from ball sports on this list of stars who died, we did share the stories of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, who died on Dec. 18 in a plane crash (one of two on this list). Also featured are a trio of rodeo legends, including the "Super Looper."

As you scroll through list of country stars and celebrities who died in 2025, pause to remember the accomplishments and impact of your favorites. This list is followed by an even sadder collection of stars. May we all pray that nobody ends up on that list in 2026.

The year was also hard on celebrities attached to popular TV shows. Here is a list of the most notable deaths from this year, including several iconic songwriters, beloved hitmakers and famous spouses.