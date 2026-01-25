Kelly Clarkson showed up when it mattered most — even for someone she had a complicated past with.

The pop-country powerhouse quietly stepped away from her Las Vegas residency in August 2025, just before her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away following a private three-year battle with melanoma.

The two had endured a very public, often messy split. But in his final days, Clarkson put everything aside to be there for the father of her children.

“Kelly was extremely compassionate towards Brandon when he was sick,” a source told Star. “She put all the bad blood to one side and went out of her way to make his last days as comfortable and non-confrontational as possible.”

Just one day before his passing, Clarkson announced she was postponing her Vegas shows “to be fully present” for their children, daughter River Rose (11) and son Remington (9).

It was a quiet but powerful decision, and one that reflects how Clarkson continues to honor the best parts of their shared history — even amid heartbreak.

“Kelly goes above and beyond to say good things about Brandon, especially when it comes to the kids,” the insider added. “Yes, they had a terrible breakup, but there were also very special times — memories she’ll legitimately cherish.”

A Quiet Healing Journey

Since Blackstock’s death, Clarkson has kept her focus on creating stability and love for their two children. In a recent behind-the-scenes clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, she shared how something as simple as snuggling with her kids has been a comfort.

“My kids, they’re 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles,” she said with a smile.

The "Keeping Score" singer also revealed she’s been keeping River and Remy — and their two dogs — close as a way to stay connected.

“It’s a lot,” she admitted, “but it’s been really special. The conversations you have during that time are pretty cute.”

Those late-night talks likely hold space for some harder truths, too. Clarkson and Blackstock were not only co-parents, but also former creative and business partners — and working through that history hasn’t been easy.

Still Standing — and Moving Forward

These days, Clarkson is keeping busy with the things that have always grounded her: family, work, and music.

Between The Kelly Clarkson Show, her upcoming return to The Voice for Season 29, and her resumed Las Vegas residency, she’s balancing it all — while making space for healing.

“It’s been really special,” she said of this chapter in motherhood.

And even as her own heart continues to mend, Clarkson’s focus hasn’t changed — her children remain at the center of it all.