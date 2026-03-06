Josh Duhamel’s family is about to get a little bigger.

The Ransom Canyon star and his wife, Audra Mari, are expecting their second child together. Mari shared the news on social media Thursday night (March 5), revealing the couple is adding a baby girl to their growing family.

“Adding a little girl to our story… We can’t wait to meet you,” Mari wrote alongside a carousel of black-and-white photos showing off her baby bump.

A Baby Girl on the Way

In the photos, the 32-year-old former Miss World America posed in bed, half-buttoned top open, smiling as she cradled her stomach. Another shot shows her beaming as she looks down at her growing belly.

The couple — who married in 2022 — are already parents to son Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, born Jan. 11, 2024.

Duhamel is also dad to 12-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Fergie.

A Growing Family — and a Slower Life

In recent years, the actor has leaned into family life, trading the hustle of Los Angeles for a quieter, more back-to-basics lifestyle in Minnesota.

Despite starring in Netflix’s hit Western drama Ransom Canyon, Duhamel has said he feels most at home doing the kinds of things that keep him connected to his roots.

“I make movies and TV shows, and I love it — I truly do,” he previously said. “But I had this calling to go and really do things with my hands again — fix things, make things, and just do the basic things that we take for granted.”

More than a decade ago, he bought land about an hour and a half from Fargo, North Dakota, where he built a rustic cabin largely by hand.

For Duhamel, the move was about slowing down and building a life closer to the land — and creating a place where his family could grow.

Now, with another baby on the way, that vision is getting a little bigger.