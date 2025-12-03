Ransom Canyon is currently in production for its much-anticipated Season 2, and series star Minka Kelly says there are changes coming that may make it the best season yet.

What Changes Are Coming to Ransom Canyon in Season 2?

“We’re shooting it right now, so it’s been actually really fun, and the season is really, really good," she tells Entertainment Tonight.

"We’re all like, 'I think I like the season even better.' It’s eight episodes now instead of ten, so they’ve really tightened up all the storylines," she adds.

"So it’s just jam-packed with so much. There’s a lot more levity this season, too, which I love. The levity to break the tension, which I find is such a nice relief sometimes, when it can be really heavy.”

What Is Ransom Canyon?

IMDb describes Ransom Canyon as a "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

Ransom Canyon follows the relationship between prominent rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and local dancehall owner Quinn O'Grady (Kelly).

She's a concert pianist who has returned to her small Texas hometown after a setback that destroyed her self-confidence.

After being friends since high school, Kirkland and O'Grady started an on-and-off romance with a lot of old baggage during Season 1.

Kirkland and other local business owners were also fending off unwanted financial advances from an energy company that wanted to acquire his land in Season 1, as well as controlling financial interests in Ransom's most prominent businesses.

The company was getting behind-the-scenes assistance from some of the town's most powerful residents — including Kirkland's father, Samuel Kirkland, a senator who uses the power of his office to help achieve his commercial vision for the town and how to exploit its resources.

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Duhamel and Kelly will return to Ransom Canyon Season 2 in their roles as Kirkland and O'Grady.

Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and Marianly Tejada are also part of the cast for Ransom Canyon Season 2, while Casey W. Johnson has been promoted to a series regular.

Ransom Canyon Season 2 has also added former Reba star Steve Howey, Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman in recurring roles.

steve howey Monica Schipper, Getty Images loading...

Variety reports that Howey will play Levi, Staten's half-brother, "a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land."

According to Deadline, Robson will play Oliver — a possible new love interest for Quinn — while Engerman plays a character named Sydney.

Patricia Clarkson will also guest star as Quinn's mother, Claire O'Grady, during the show's second season.

Deadline also reports that Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner will not return as series regulars for Season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

What Is Ransom Canyon Season 2 About?

The small Texas town was in danger of being exploited by developers as Season 1 of Ransom Canyon ended. Season 2 will explore more of that, as well as the relationship between Staten and Quinn.

"As the battle to save Ransom rages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past," a description from producers reads.

"Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home—and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him."

ransom canton s2 Netflix Tudum loading...

Ransom Canyon showrunner April Blair says there will be a time jump of six months between Season 1 and Season 2.

Season 1 ended with Quinn accepting a six-month gig in New York City, which made one more obstacle in her relationship with Staten.

"We would need to [have a time jump] because I don’t want to do anything in New York," Blair told TV Insider.

"I think we would probably do that because she says, 'I’m going to go away for six months.' So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump," Blair added.

When Does Production Begin on Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Variety reports Ransom Canyon began production on Season 2 in early October 2025.

Both Duhamel and Blair had previously let it slip that the show's creative team had already been in the writer's room coming up with ideas for a second season, even before it was renewed.

Production for Ransom Canyon Season 2 is taking place at Netflix Studios Albuquerque in New Mexico. The production is utilizing solar power, geothermal heating and cooling and more to lower production costs and reduce the series' carbon footprint.

Ransom Canyon is based on a popular series of books by Jodi Thomas, and while Season 1 did not follow the books exactly, fans can still look to the source material to find out what might happen next.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Premiere?

Netflix has not yet announced when Ransom Canyon will return for Season 2.

