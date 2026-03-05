The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond is going to be a grandma for the second time!

Drummond's oldest daughter, Alex, announced on social media on Wednesday (March 4) that she and her husband Mauricio are expecting their second child. They shared the news in a social media post that featured their adorable daughter Sofia — and their dog George, of course!

See Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex's Adorable Baby Announcement

A spread of photos show Alex and Mauricio proudly holding up a spread of sonogram images in a backyard.

In some of the shots, they're posing with their one-year-old daughter Sofia and their golden retriever George. Sofia's wearing an adorable pink and white dress with "Big Sister" embroidered on it, and George's bandana reads "Big Brother."

"Here we go again!" the caption reads. "Another little blessing coming in September. Thank you Lord for our growing family!"

Alex also joked, "(George is still processing the news)" referencing the last slide in the post: A close-up on George where he's looking, well, a little skeptical of the whole thing.

Of course, Grandma Ree Drummond wasn't skeptical at all. In the comments section, she was overjoyed to share the news with the world.

"Ree Ree is just so happy. Love you guys!! Wheee!!!" Drummond wrote.

When is the New Drummond Baby Due, and What is the Gender?

The announcement post simply says September, but Ree Drummond got a little more specific in a blog post she wrote about the happy news.

It's actually already a special day to the family.

"The new baby is due Sept. 21 (my and Ladd's wedding anniversary) so we have a few months to keep getting more and more excited," The Pioneer Woman star wrote.

She didn't share the baby's sex, but said that Alex and Mauricio are planning a gender reveal announcement in the future. "Despite the fact that I strongly advised Alex and Mauricio to wait and be surprised, Alex ain't wired that way," Drummond joked.

The Pioneer Woman Star Ree Drummond is Loving Grandma Life

Ree Drummond and Alex have both documented much of Sofia's first year of life with fans.

Alex opened up about her daughter's birth, including a scary medical experience with postpartum preeclampsia, and has continued to share sweet moments of the little girl's newborn stage and infancy with the world.

For her part, Drummond has shared all the proud grandma moments, including getting the whole family together for a four-generation photo and an unforgettable experience of taking her grandbaby to church.