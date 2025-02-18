The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, recently shared a rare photo of four generations of her family, something not everyone is lucky enough to be able to do.

Drummond, who has recently coined herself as a grandparent influencer, got to spend some time recently with her mother, daughter and granddaughter as they came for a long weekend on her farm.

Thankfully, the Pioneer Woman knows that we are fans as well, and would love to see the rare photo, so she shared it here on her website.

Drummond captioned the sweet photo:

It's not lost on me how lucky I am that my mom is here to celebrate her first great-grandchild. It hurts my heart that Nan isn't here in this photo. She should be! As a mother of only boys, Nan was so close and connected to Alex and Paige, and Sofia's arrival would have made her so happy. She's definitely here in spirit, and again---so grateful for my mom! (We needed Paige in this pic, but she was feeding cattle, haha.)

In the blog post that Drummond made on her website, she details how great of a Valentine's Weekend she had with her daughter and her family during their visit to the farm.

It seems like as soon as her daughter, Alex, and her husband, Mauricio, left, Drummond grabbed a cup of coffee and sat down on the porch and just let the memories soak in of how lucky she truly is to be surrounded by four generations.

Sofia is Drummond's first grandchild, and she arrived in December of 2024.

Drummond got to introduce her granddaughter to her mother, Gerre Schwert, in another sweet photo she posted in late January.

Country Stars Who Are Living With Serious Health Conditions Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford have all made headlines recently for serious medical problems, but they are not the only country stars living with chronic illness. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker